Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 8,185 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,594,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,276,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

