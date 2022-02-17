Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

INSM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 54,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,543. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 75,630 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

