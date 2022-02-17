Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $14,830,415. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $109.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.43 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.