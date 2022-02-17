Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.650 EPS.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $101.61.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

