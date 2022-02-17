Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

