Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

IAS traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 279,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,433. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.