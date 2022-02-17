Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 236.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,273 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $123,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,303,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

