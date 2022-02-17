Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $879.60 million-$879.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.76 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

IPAR traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $103,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,857 shares of company stock worth $6,628,668. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

