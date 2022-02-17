Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Unio Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Unio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 4.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.14.

Shares of INTU traded down $14.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $513.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,931. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.30. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

