Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,611,448 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 7.03% of Danimer Scientific worth $112,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $425.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

