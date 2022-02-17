Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Logitech International worth $96,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Logitech International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

