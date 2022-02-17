Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.57% of Fabrinet worth $97,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

