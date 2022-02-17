Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 46.1% in January

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,995. Invesco has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

