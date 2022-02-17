Invesco Ltd. Purchases 115,622 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $103,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.