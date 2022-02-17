Invesco Ltd. Purchases 115,622 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $103,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
