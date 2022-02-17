Invesco Ltd. Purchases 19,232 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.54% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $93,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,218,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

