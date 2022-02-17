Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 9.42% of Arcos Dorados worth $101,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,536 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $8,586,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 19.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 616,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

