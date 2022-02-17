iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Motco grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,173 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

