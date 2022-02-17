iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DMXF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.