iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of DMXF traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,638. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $72.20.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
