iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares during the period.

