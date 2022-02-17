iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
