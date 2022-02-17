iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,514. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $96.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

