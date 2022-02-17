iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,722,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,220,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,514. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $96.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
