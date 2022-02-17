J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $111.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

NYSE SJM traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

