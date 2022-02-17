Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 164,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 112,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

