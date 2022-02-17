KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KB Home by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 204,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 1,492,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. KB Home has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.