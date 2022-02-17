Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 127.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,754,000 after acquiring an additional 494,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 137,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

