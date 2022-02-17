Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Biogen were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.76. 35,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,608. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.28.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

