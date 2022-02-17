Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,172,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

SNPS traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

