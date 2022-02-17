Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 530 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Bank of America increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

DD stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.41. 52,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,463. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

