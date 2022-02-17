Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 74.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.21.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,378. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.