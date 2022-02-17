Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

