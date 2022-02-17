Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $7.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a $7.00 target price by investment analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,490,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 748,763 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,355,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

