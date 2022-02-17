Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,088,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 17,490,553 shares.The stock last traded at $5.74 and had previously closed at $5.86.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

