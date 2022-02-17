KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 33.7% in January

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KPRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 190,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,766. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 523,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 4.14% of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

