Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.69-1.75 EPS.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 67,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 170.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 584.66%.

KRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849,953 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,569,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,180,000 after acquiring an additional 839,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 529,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 188,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

