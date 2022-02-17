Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces Earnings Results

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 67,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

