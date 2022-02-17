Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 68.2% in January

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KKPNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

