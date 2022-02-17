Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $94.53. 4,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 490,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.31.

The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 111,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.07 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

