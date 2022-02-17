Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.