Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Buys $103,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after acquiring an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
