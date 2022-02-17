Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Buys $103,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $54.33 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after acquiring an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

