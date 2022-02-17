Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,400 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,384.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.