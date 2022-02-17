Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,400 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,384.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Kyowa Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyowa Kirin (KYKOF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.