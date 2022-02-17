Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

