Lamden Price Hits $0.0655 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $658,424.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

