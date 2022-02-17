Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.