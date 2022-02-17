Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.60.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:LB traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$43.50. 89,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.64. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$31.81 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.