Levolution 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47,580.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $47,580.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00106845 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

