LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

NASDAQ LFVN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,415. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.