Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,475 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

