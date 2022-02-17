Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 333,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $47.68 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

