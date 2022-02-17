Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.