Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 6.1%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 8,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,425,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.
The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
