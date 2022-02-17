Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 6.1%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 8,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,425,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -266.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Livent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Livent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

