Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 808,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Lizhi alerts:

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $78.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIZI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the second quarter worth $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the second quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the second quarter worth $6,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lizhi by 6,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 155,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lizhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lizhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.